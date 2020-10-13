Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MFIN. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallion Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.80.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $64.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 225,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 76.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

