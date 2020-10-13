McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald's’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald's from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.37.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $226.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $228.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.81.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald's will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McDonald's by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

