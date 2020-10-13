Maxim Group Lowers American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) to Hold

Maxim Group lowered shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of American Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of AREC opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -1.25. American Resources has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Resources stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.41% of American Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction, processing, and distribution of metallurgical carbon to the steel and specialty metals industries. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.

