Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTLS. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Materialise to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Materialise has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -888.80 and a beta of 0.77. Materialise has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.02 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Materialise by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Materialise by 29.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

