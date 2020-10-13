Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.32.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $20,932,676.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,139,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,573,922,549.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,805 shares of company stock valued at $124,889,056 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $349.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.74. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $352.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

