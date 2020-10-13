Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MRVL. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $874,300. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,906,000 after acquiring an additional 355,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,845,000 after purchasing an additional 219,754 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,744 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,717,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,822,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

