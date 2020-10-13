Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.96.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

