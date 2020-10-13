Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $40.26 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.74. 91,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,577,824. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $874,300 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

