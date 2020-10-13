Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

