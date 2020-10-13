Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT Raised to $2.75

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 17,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,616. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

