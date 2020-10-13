Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 47,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,368. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

