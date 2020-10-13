Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 47,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,368. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

The Fly

