Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $8.75 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUNMF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.10 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

LUNMF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. 38,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,612. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

