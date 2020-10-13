Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Boosted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Lowe's Companies accounts for about 2.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.57. 65,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,665. The stock has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average of $133.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $175.00.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

