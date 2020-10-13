Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

