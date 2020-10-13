Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $151.04

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.04 and last traded at $150.60, with a volume of 62822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.94.

LVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.51.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider James Pursley sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $97,807.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,294 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,900,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,432.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 740,430 shares of company stock worth $91,708,543. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

