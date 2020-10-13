Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.48. Livent has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,159,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Livent by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,594,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 354,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Livent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,853,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 410,446 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Livent by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,787,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 289,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Livent by 169.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,495,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,082 shares during the last quarter.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

