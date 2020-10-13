Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Latin America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.04.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 15,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,265.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,852 shares in the company, valued at $754,756.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 571.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 25.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

