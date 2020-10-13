Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 610 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 2.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,593,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,006,000 after buying an additional 86,803 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $3,749,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 504,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 317,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 45,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

