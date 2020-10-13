Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 100 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $46,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 178.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.61. 78,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,243,012. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $196.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

