Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Purchases 1,650 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 53,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 43,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.16. 69,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

