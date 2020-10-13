Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in AT&T were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

NYSE:T traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.70. 920,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,098,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.