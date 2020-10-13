Komodo Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $68.37 million and $2.50 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00004900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00630027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00070744 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00053269 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000765 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 122,273,789 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Upbit, BarterDEX, Bitbns, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

