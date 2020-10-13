Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft’s (KNRRY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

