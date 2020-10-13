Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KNX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Knight Equity lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $113,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $105,975.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,229,179. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,591,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,464,000 after buying an additional 311,348 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 967.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,548,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,324 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,659,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,061 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,595,000 after acquiring an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

