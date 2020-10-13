Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Coverage Initiated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.
OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $14.85 on Friday. Klepierre has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
Recommended Story: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.