Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Coverage Initiated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Klepierre alerts:

OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $14.85 on Friday. Klepierre has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.