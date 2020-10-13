KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a focus list rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.15.

NYSE:KKR opened at $36.27 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

