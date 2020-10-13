Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Scotiabank

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

KL traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 156,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,841. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.08 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,062,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,491,000 after purchasing an additional 71,405 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 165.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,935,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,558,000 after buying an additional 2,451,165 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth about $154,744,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,363,000 after acquiring an additional 229,725 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 124.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,851,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,083 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

