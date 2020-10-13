Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

KNSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of KNSA opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of -0.13. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

