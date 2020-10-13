KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of KGSPY opened at $92.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average of $68.70. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $93.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

