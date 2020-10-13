Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KPTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.76% and a negative net margin of 228.44%. The company had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $150,608.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,250.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demaree bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $109,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,031 shares of company stock valued at $318,489. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 381,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

