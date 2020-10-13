Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KALA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $462.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,874,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337,135 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,956,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after buying an additional 1,954,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after buying an additional 1,826,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,917,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

