Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of KALU opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 7.36. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $971.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average is $67.00.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $100,000. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,245.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 43.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after buying an additional 135,317 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 246.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.