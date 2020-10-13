JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Hexavest Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Hexavest Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,002,126.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 901,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $86,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.36. The stock had a trading volume of 642,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,599,703. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.32.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

