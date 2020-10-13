Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Addison Capital Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Addison Capital Co cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 5.0% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.57.

Shares of JNJ traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.85. 271,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,270,294. The stock has a market cap of $399.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

