JMP Securities Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $455.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $458.00 to $455.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $418.27.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $392.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.76. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $251.16 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $5,251,177. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,427,000 after acquiring an additional 454,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,272,000 after buying an additional 51,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $210,646,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

