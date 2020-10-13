JMP Securities Increases Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $89.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raymond James from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.29.

NYSE:RJF opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 9.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

