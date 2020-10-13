JMP Securities Increases Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $42.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Lazard has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 64,893 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $2,049,969.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,861.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,620 shares of company stock worth $5,209,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 490.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 101,232 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 20.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

