JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,987 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,580,865. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

