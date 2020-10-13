JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $701.16. 7,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $690.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.37. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $725.91.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.95.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

