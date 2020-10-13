JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 350.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. 140166 boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.25.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.76. The stock had a trading volume of 69,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

