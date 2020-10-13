JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.06. 66,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $380.66. The company has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CSFB lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

