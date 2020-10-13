JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $6.89 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.35. 6,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.51 and its 200-day moving average is $176.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $206.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.69.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.