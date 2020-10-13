JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,563 shares of company stock worth $4,358,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

MDT traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.57. 62,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,847,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average is $98.10. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

