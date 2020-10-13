JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 401.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $13,709,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,237,501. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

