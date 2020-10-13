JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.91. 25,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,286. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72.

