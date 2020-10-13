JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,389,047 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

