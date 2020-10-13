JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. AXA grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 77.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 8.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the second quarter worth $256,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the second quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1,643.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.86.

In other news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of W W Grainger stock traded down $6.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.10. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $392.52.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

