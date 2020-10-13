Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $185.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JAZZ. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.25.
Shares of JAZZ opened at $154.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $156.26.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 667.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 369,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after acquiring an additional 320,985 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
