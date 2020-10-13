Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $185.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JAZZ. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $154.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $156.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 667.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 369,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after acquiring an additional 320,985 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

