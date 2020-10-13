Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JHG. ValuEngine raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.54.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

