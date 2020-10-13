Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) and Westwater Resources (OTCMKTS:WWR) Head-To-Head Survey

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Westwater Resources and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -61.98% -38.76% Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80%

This table compares Westwater Resources and Jaguar Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$10.56 million N/A N/A Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 4.81 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Westwater Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Westwater Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Westwater Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Westwater Resources and Jaguar Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Westwater Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in lithium projects, which include Columbus Basin project covers an area of approximately 14,200 acres comprise of 2 blocks of unpatented placer claims located in western Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project covers an area of approximately 13,260 acres situated in the northwestern Utah. It addition, the company holds interests in various uranium projects, including 188,700 acres in the west-central part of the New Mexico; and Texas. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. Its mineral claims cover an area of approximately 65,000 hectares. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a package of 28 exploration tenements covering an area of approximately 27,141.75 hectares located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

